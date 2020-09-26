Anti-lockdown protesters gather in London

Displaying placards questioning the usefulness of lockdown measures, protesters flouted government guidelines on social distancing and opted not to wear masks.

Many of the protesters in attendance also highlighted conspiracy theory-related causes, including claims that the coronavirus pandemic is orchestrated by governments.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher restrictions earlier in the week to try to curb the spread of the virus, telling people to work from home if they can and ordering pubs and restaurants to close earlier.