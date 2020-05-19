Anti-Lockdown Protesters Crowd Sao Paulo Streets as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Brazil

Protesters filled the main streets of Sao Paulo on May 17 to protest the city’s COVID-19 lockdown measures as the country overtook Italy and Spain in the number of confirmed cases.

Vision posted to Twitter by Babi Ferrari with the hashtag “PatriotasComBolsonaro” shows a crowd of people waving Brazilian flags. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro had recently attended an anti-lockdown protest.

The government of Sao Paulo highlighted on Twitter that the city had experienced a five-fold increase in the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the space of one month.

There were 233,142 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil and 15,633 deaths linked to the virus as of May 18, according to the World Health Organization. Credit: Babi Ferrari via Storyful