CBC

Justin Trudeau says people who chose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 must accept the consequences of those decisions, including lost employment and restricted access to transportation and other services. "It was their choice and nobody ever was going to force anyone into doing something they don't want to do," the prime minister said in an interview with CBC Radio's The House airing on Saturday. "But there are consequences when you don't. You cannot choose to put at risk your co-workers. Y