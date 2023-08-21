Anti-graft crusader wins Guatemala presidency

STORY: An anti-corruption crusader won Guatemala's presidential election by a landslide on Sunday according to preliminary results.

Bernardo Arevalo led with 58% of the vote over former first lady Sandra Torres - a blow against the establishment that comes as violence and food insecurity roil the country and trigger fresh waves of migration.

[Bernardo Arevalo / Guatemala president-elect]

“We would like to think that the weight of this victory will preclude any attempt to derail the electoral process. The people of Guatemala have forcibly spoken.”

Guatemalans now represent the largest number of Central Americans seeking to enter the United States.

Arevalo has pledged an aggressive crack down on corruption and to cultivate more hospitable conditions in the country, and for the scores of prosecutors, judges and journalists that fled Guatemala in recent years to return home.

Arevalo unexpectedly emerged out of political obscurity to build a large anti-graft movement with his Semilla party.

His victory marks a repudiation of Guatemala's powerful political elite in an election that was closely watched by the international community after many other opposition candidates were barred from running and attempts to remove Arevalo and his party from the ballot.

His supporters filled the streets of the capital Guatemala City on Sunday to celebrate the victory:

[Fabiola Valvert / Arevalo supporter]

“Democracy won, we will be able to dream of a different Guatemala. I hope little by little we will eliminate poverty. There’s a new hope for Guatemala. Guatemalans are happy and are telling all these corrupt politicians they must respect our votes. Guatemala has already changed.”

Local media reported that runner-up Torres canceled her post-vote news conference scheduled for Sunday evening.

Outgoing conservative president Alejandro Giammattei congratulated Arevalo on the win and invited him to start a quote "ordered transition" once results were formalized.

Arevalo is set to take office next January.