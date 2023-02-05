Anti-government protesters clash with police in Peru

STORY: Clashes flared when a group of protesters stormed through a street, and a wall of riot police officers fired teargas canisters to disperse the crowd.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, early new elections, the shutdown of the Congress, and a new constitution to replace a market-friendly one dating back to Alberto Fujimori in the 1990s.

The protests began in December when the then-President, Pedro Castillo, was ousted. More than 50 people have been killed as a result of the unrest.

Peruvian Congress has refused to speed up the timeline for a presidential election amid the unrest. Lawmakers had given an initial green light to move elections from 2026 to 2024, but this week voted down proposals to hold the election this year.

Meanwhile, Boluarte has maintained she will stay on as president until elections are held.