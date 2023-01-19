Anti-government protesters clash with police in Peru

STORY: Protesters threw objects at police, who in turn answered by firing tear gas.

Anti-government protests began in early December when former leftist president Pedro Castillo was removed from office and then detained after illegally trying to dissolve Congress.

Amongst protesters were people from all over Peru who arrived in Lima on Wednesday to participate in a massive anti-government protest on Thursday (January 19).

Forty-two people, including one police officer, have died in violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.