Anti-government protesters clash with police in Peru

STORY: Groups of protesters in the capital Lima broke through a police line as they marched on the Congress but were dispersed when anti-riot police launched tear gas canisters at them.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Peru demanding Boluarte's removal, many protesters also want early elections, a new constitution, and the right-wing Congress dissolved.

Signs accusing Boluarte and her allies of illegitimately removing and jailing her leftist predecessor Pedro Castillo, which led to angry and sometimes violent protests last March that claimed 67 lives, were also seen during the march.

Some 24,000 police officers were deployed throughout the country, according to officials.