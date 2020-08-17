Anti-Government Crowd Fills Minsk Center for 'Largest Ever' Protests in Belarus

More than 100,000 people took part in demonstrations in Minsk, Belarus, on August 16 for what were the country’s largest-ever anti-government rallies, according to news reports.

Local media estimated that the full size of crowds calling for the removal of long-standing president Alexander Lukashenko could be in excess of 200,000 people. The demonstrations took place after Lukashenko appeared in front of a smaller pro-government rally in the city.

Protests had taken place daily across Belarus following the August 9 announcement that Lukashenko had been re-elected for a sixth term with the overwhelming majority of votes. The main opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, claimed the vote was rigged.

In this footage, a large crowd can be seen gathered near the Minsk Hero City Obelisk in the center of the Belarusian capital. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful