Anti-Brexit protesters demand Britain rejoins EU

STORY: “It’s just all a mess. The fact the economy is tanking is largely to do with leaving the EU,” protester Jules Beck said.

Organizers said they were hoping for a turnout of 10,000 people or more for the march, which took place as the ruling Conservative party was searching for a new leader following the resignation of Liz Truss, Britain's shortest-serving prime minister.

Truss quit after 44 days in power under the pressure of turmoil on financial markets sparked by her economic plans.

Critics blame Britain's departure from the EU for poor growth.

Although large, Saturday's pro-EU demonstration was substantially smaller than the ones leading up to Britain's departure, when turnout was in the hundreds of thousands.