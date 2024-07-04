Anthony Volpe's two-run double
Anthony Volpe hits a two-run double to left-center, cutting the Yankees' deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the 7th
The rest of the All-Star rosters, including pitchers, will be announced Sunday.
Merih Demiral threw up a "wolf" salute that is commonly associated with a far-right Turkish nationalist group after scoring a goal on Tuesday in Germany.
Jessica Campbell is the first woman to be hired as a full-time assistant coach in the league.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Hocevar spun Burton with 58 scheduled laps to go in Sunday's race at Nashville.
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ushered in the NBA's 3-point era as the greatest shooting backcourt in basketball history.
Bronny James, the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract to join his father on the Lakers' roster, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Murray is expected to compete in the singles and doubles competitions at the Olympics.
In today's edition: USMNT crashes out, the dawn of a new college sports era, Noah Lyles seeks four golds, and more.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Ollie Gordon was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday while driving just south of Oklahoma City.
Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.
MLB is changing the rules for the Home Run Derby to slow down the pace and make it less exhausting for the sluggers participating.
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
James is eligible to sign a three-year, $162 million maximum contract to return to the Lakers in free agency.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
Harper was named the leading vote-getter of the NL All-Star team hours earlier.