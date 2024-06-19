Anthony Santander's two-run homer (18)
Anthony Santander makes it a two-run game as he hits a two-run homer into right field in the 9th inning for his 18th home run
Anthony Santander makes it a two-run game as he hits a two-run homer into right field in the 9th inning for his 18th home run
Aaron Judge took a fastball to his right hand early in Tuesday night's game at Yankee Stadium.
Verlander will lose a $35 million player option and become a free agent this offseason if he falls short of an innings threshold.
The Say Hey Kid's legacy was visible as his death was announced.
These helmets are too cool to keep locked up for 51 weeks a year.
Major League Baseball will pay tribute to the Negro Leagues this week at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. and analyst Harold Reynolds highlight MLB Network's coverage.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap game 5 of the NBA Finals, which saw the Boston Celtics win their 18th NBA championship with Jaylen Brown winning Finals MVP.
The Boston Celtics announced Kristaps Porzingis is good to go for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks after missing Games 3 and 4 with a left leg injury.
McIlory congratulated U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau and vowed resilience after a Sunday collapse at Pinehurst.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to news of the Big 12 exploring selling their naming rights to a corporate sponsor, discuss a formula for championship winning teams, check in on the College World Series jello shot competition, and hear about producer Joe's insane fantasy football punishment.
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy battled all the way to the 72nd hole for the U.S. Open championship.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts doesn't anticipate that the injury will be season-ending.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
The Oilers chased Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period after scoring five times.
Cole has 19 strikeouts and zero walks in 12 1/3 innings over three rehab starts.
The world No. 1 is feeling bruised and battered after three days of fighting Pinehurst No. 2.
The Detroit Lions signed kicker Jake Bates to a two-year deal. Bates played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers this season, kicking three field goals of 60-plus yards.
The Red Sox traded Verdugo to the Yankees last offseason.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.