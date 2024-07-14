Anthony Santander's solo homer (24)
Anthony Santander crushes a solo home run to right field, giving the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
Aaron Judge avoided a fractured hand after he was hit by a fastball on Tuesday.
He wasn't perfect, but there was a lot to like about Cole's 2024 debut after he missed the start of the season due to an elbow injury.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Hinds is hitting .524/.565/1.476 through his first six MLB games.
Angel Reese's WNBA record streak of consecutive double-doubles ends at 15 in the Chicago Sky's 81–67 loss to the New York Liberty.
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
The top picks of the 2024 NBA Draft looked solid in their Summer League debuts.
Just this year, Garcia has been suspended from boxing for a banned substance, expelled from the WBC for racist comments, arrested for vandalism, and sued for defamation.
The women's tournament will also continue to have first- and second-round games at the home venues of the top 16 seeds.
The Knicks are getting some help from their star point guard.
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.
Burroughs played for four MLB teams during his 10-year career after becoming a household name during the 1992 and 1993 Little League World Series.
Adams was released by the Seahawks in March, three years after signing a $70 million extension.
A first-half red card put Colombia at a disadvantage for the entire second half. But Uruguay couldn't capitalize in a 1-0 Colombia win.