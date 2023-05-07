Anthony Santander's RBI double

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe took his seat at the microphone sporting a blank expression. It was the same look the Maple Leafs head coach had after his team gifted the Florida Panthers two goals in 47 disastrous seconds. Sergei Bobrovsky then took over from there. The veteran goaltender made 35 saves as Florida once again took advantage of a couple crucial Toronto mistakes to pick up a 3-2 victory and take a 2-0 lead Thursday in their second-round playoff series. "Disappointing, baffling," Keefe said