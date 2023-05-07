Anthony Santander's RBI double
Anthony Santander lines an RBI double to center field in the top of the 6th inning to tie the score at three
Anthony Santander lines an RBI double to center field in the top of the 6th inning to tie the score at three
Bryce Harper hammers his first home run of the 2023 season to left-center field, cutting the Phillies' deficit to 5-3 in the 5th inning
A complete breakdown of the payouts in the wake of Mage's win in the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
It all went down in Lakeland
The longtime play-by-play announcer appeared to flub the name of the Negro League Museum.
The 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched the morning of the race, the fifth horse to be scratched in recent days
Is it expensive to eat at an MLB ballpark? It can depend on which stadium you are at, a USA TODAY analysis shows.
The Maple Leafs will likely be without Knies for the remainder of their series against the Panthers as they try to overcome a 2-0 deficit.
Chloe’s Dream, Freezing Point become sixth and seventh horses in a week to die at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe took his seat at the microphone sporting a blank expression. It was the same look the Maple Leafs head coach had after his team gifted the Florida Panthers two goals in 47 disastrous seconds. Sergei Bobrovsky then took over from there. The veteran goaltender made 35 saves as Florida once again took advantage of a couple crucial Toronto mistakes to pick up a 3-2 victory and take a 2-0 lead Thursday in their second-round playoff series. "Disappointing, baffling," Keefe said
Adam Scott, the popular Australian, moved into a tie for third at the Wells Fargo Championship with a 67 on Saturday, despite a 35-yard drive.
Prince George had a special role in Saturday's ceremony, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended with their mom and dad
Willson Contreras hasn't started a game in the outfield since 2019.
It is fair to say that Lee Westwood has been around a few doglegs in his three decades as a professional, and the last thing he expects after resigning his membership of the DP World Tour – in the wake of the ever-escalating LIV controversy – is sympathy. Yet from a personal standpoint, there is inevitably a degree of sorrow.
The modern-day Jackie O.
Anthony Davis and his wife, Marlen Davis, have been married since 2021
Sydel Curry-Lee is married to an NBA player and is currently pregnant with her second baby
I believe in a thing called love.
The tennis pro is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian
Anthony Davis and LeBron James were pummelled by a Golden State Warriors team that made it clear in Game 2 it will not make life easy for the Lakers.
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's tone when he spoke to media on Friday was a far cry from the one he had less than 24 hours prior. The Toronto Maple Leafs head coach wore a blank expression with little to say in a very brief post-game press conference after his team's 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. With Toronto staring at an 0-2 deficit going on the road for the next two games, Keefe said his team isn't lacking confidence in making it a seri