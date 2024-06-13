Anthony Rizzo's solo home run (8)
Anthony Rizzo hits a solo home run to right field, bringing the Yankees within one in the 8th inning
Anthony Rizzo hits a solo home run to right field, bringing the Yankees within one in the 8th inning
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
Scottie Scheffler heads into the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
In today's edition: Scheffler's fame catches up to his game, the Mavs are in trouble, tasers in the outfield, ranking MLB's City Connect jerseys, and more.
Team USA is down, but not out.
“There's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there.”
Holliday's card was a previously unannounced addition to the latest Topps set.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
One of basketball's most accomplished contributors, West was a staple of the sport across eight decades, winning nine championships as a player, scout, coach, executive and consultant.
The Niners running back doesn't worry about tempting fate.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
USA Basketball selection committee chair Jen Rizzotti said they didn't consider anything but basketball when making their roster decisions.
Realmuto is scheduled to undergo a meniscectomy on Wednesday.
Tiger Woods gets morning-afternoon tee times in Rounds 1 and 2.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday, as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández made an error while doing a live in-game interview during Apple TV+'s broadcast.
Juan Soto will undergo further testing on Friday to determine the severity of his left forearm injury.
The weekend's best in golf featured the untouchable Scottie Scheffler, a controversial DQ, and the wildest St. Andrews shot ever
MLB hadn't seen a comeback like this since 1995.
Cole did not allow a run and struck out five batters.
35,038 fans turned up to Wrigley Field to make NWSL history.