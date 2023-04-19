Anthony Rendon's RBI single

It was heartbreaking to hear Detroit Red Wings players came to coach Derek Lalonde with playoff hopes he and GM Steve Yzerman didn't share.
Minnesota’s Matt Dumba dirty hit in Game 1 on the Stars’ Joe Pavelski requires old-school hockey justice, Mac Engel writes.
Matt Fitzpatrick has called the inability of the authorities to deal with the slow-play issue “a disgrace”, but is resigned to the “scourge of the game” never being fixed.
Stars forward Joe Pavelski needed help leaving the ice after he was crushed by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba during the second period of Game 1.
Rahm won the Masters and got to slip on Augusta National's famous green jacket, but he must ask permission to wear it.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames are on the hunt for a new general manager after it was announced on Monday that Brad Treliving had left the team after nine seasons. “The Calgary Flames and Brad Treliving have mutually agreed to part ways. Brad's contract expires on June 30 and he will not return as the Flames general manager for next season,” said John Bean, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO, at Monday's press conference. “On behalf of the Flames ownership, management,
Hamlin also confirmed he plans on returning to the NFL during a press conference on Tuesday
The long, arduous march to the Stanley Cup Finals is about to begin, and some challengers are better equipped for the task than others.
The Bruins may be facing their first real bit of adversity this season, hours ahead of their opening game in the playoffs.
Curling Canada announced significant changes to some of its major events on Monday. The four-player Olympic trials for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, an eight-team event, will open with a round-robin draw, with the top three teams making the playoffs. The second and third-place teams will then meet in the semifinal while the first-place team advances directly to the final, where the two remaining teams will face off in a best-of-three for the first time ever. Curling Canada is also making change
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
The NHL legend can now consider himself an accomplished long-distance runner after completing the 127th Boston Marathon.
Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Robson said Vancouver baseball fans are "nervous" that the Vancouver Canadians are now owned by a company in New York. Robson, who called baseball games at Nat Bailey Stadium starting in the 1950s, made the comments during a sponsorship announcement. "The Vancouver fans are a little bit nervous. They want this franchise to stay. We all hope the new owners will fully appreciate the great history of baseball in the City of Vancouver and this great ballpark that is
76ers Joel Embiid took a jab at Nick Nurse while addressing the way the Brooklyn Nets guarded him after Philadelphia's win on Monday night.
As Jalen Hurts takes his place as the NFL's highest-paid player, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are left to wonder what might have been.
Draymond Green got into it with a big group of Kings fans behind their bench before he was ejected from Game 2 in Sacramento, too.
Lampard named a bizarre line-up and watched his side fail to score against Real Madrid once again
Los Angeles erased two different two-goal deficits while capitalizing on costly Oilers mistakes as the Kings stole Game 1 in Edmonton on Monday night.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks expect to make changes this summer, says general manager Patrik Allvin. And he's tasked players with figuring out how they can help improve the team going forward. “I’m excited by the response from the players," Allvin said in a season-ending press conference Monday. "But I’m sure we’ve got to continue to work with the players … and see where we are.” The Canucks are coming off a tumultuous season both on and off the ice. Vancouver got off to a disastrous start,
The NFL community is mourning the death of former defensive end Chris Smith, who played eight seasons with multiple teams.