Anthony Lamb with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers
Anthony Lamb (Golden State Warriors) with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers, 12/05/2022
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led
Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo
WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s
The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.
TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap
Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t
QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ
Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m
Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets built a huge lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 114-105 on Friday night. Kevin Durant had 17 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 15 for the Nets, who have won four consecutive games. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and O.G. Anunoby added 21 for the Raptors, losers of two straight games. Brooklyn led by 36 points midway through the second quarter and held a 93-72 advantage at the start of the fourth. The Raptors rattled off 11
CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six
In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.
NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin
LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu