Anthony Gill throws it down!

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest. The 19-year-old son of LeBron James announced Friday on his Instagram account that he also plans to retain his college eligibility and will enter the transfer portal. “I've had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” James wrote. James posted his decision hours before USC introduced Eric Muss