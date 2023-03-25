Anthony Gill with an and one vs the San Antonio Spurs

Yahoo Sports Videos

No. 3 Gonzaga got the best of No. 3 UCLA in the final seconds of their Sweet 16 match and the Zags will face No. 4 UConn in the Elite 8 after the Huskies handedly beat No. 8 Arkansas. No. 3 Kansas State stunned No. 7 Michigan State in an overtime thriller, with heroics from Wildcat guard Markquis Nowell. Kansas State will take on No. 9 Florida Atlantic, as the Owls’ Cinderella run continues after beating No. 4 Tennessee. Plus, Tom Brady retired from playing football, but he hasn’t retired from being rich … and is putting his piggy bank to good use in Las Vegas!