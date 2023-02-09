Anthony Gill with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are all swapping point guards.
The Nets' relationship with Kyrie Irving clearly wasn't thriving.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Simu Liu, who's best known for playing Marvel superhero Shang-Chi, wants everyone who attends an event at Chase Center to feel welcome, comfortable and supported, just as he has been in the five months since opening up about his own challenges with anxiety. Now, there's the Simu Liu Sensory Room, complete with carpeted walls, lighting features, puzzles and games to provide a quiet space for guests who might feel overwhelmed or overstimulated. The Chinese Canadian actor who s
TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors' 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. "O.G. is on the court doing some work," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. "No contact yet or practice, but he's progressing well. That's where we are." Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. His 2.1 steals per game are tied with J
The management of the Lakers does not bode well for James to ever approach Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 1,074 regular season wins.
With star teammate Stephen Curry sidelined, Klay Thompson kept shooting and took care of the offensive load the Golden State Warriors were missing without their reigning NBA Finals MVP. Thompson scored 42 points with a season-high 12 3-pointers, Jordan Poole added 21 points and career-best 12 assists starting in Curry's place, and the Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 141-114 on Monday night. “It was a beautiful game to watch him play,” Draymond Green said of Thompson.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown left Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a facial contusion after colliding with teammate Jayson Tatum under the basket. Brown took an elbow on the left side of his face in the final minutes of the first half. He got up slowly and walked immediately to the locker room, rubbing his left temple. The team announced at the start of the third quarter that he would not return. Brown is averaging 27 points and seven rebounds for
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via ReutersControversial Dallas-bound NBA star Kyrie Irving has explained why he deleted an apology he belatedly posted on social media in November after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him for sharing antisemitic material online.“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” he wrote in the since-removed Instagram post.“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary
The Pelicans star has been out since early January with a hamstring injury.
It doesn’t happen often that a 16-year-old projected to be one of the all-time greats ends up as one of the all-time greats, if not the GOAT.
LA Lakers' star LeBron James scores 38 points to become the all-time leading scorer in the NBA.
Dwyane Wade and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith will act as team captains for the game in Salt Lake City, Utah
LeBron James owns the NBA scoring record, but what former record holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has done on and off the court still makes him one of a kind.
The San Antonio Spurs have acquired Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft from the Miami Heat, with the teams finalizing that deal Tuesday. The Spurs will receive Miami's second-round selection in 2028. The Heat got cash considerations, plus more importantly, some newly opened financial flexibility — since they're not taking any salary back — as well as a roster spot.
James kept learning, changing and adapting as a scorer as he approaches Kareem Abul-Jabbar's all-time mark and basketball immortality.
LeBron James admitted to being disappointed that the Lakers lost out on the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes, but he’ll be forced to move on quickly with a monumental record on the line. Just 36 points shy of overtaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James’ historic quest has created a skyrocket in ticket prices for the Lakers’ next two games. Plus, Tom Brady revealed that he won’t start broadcasting NFL games on Fox until the fall of 2024… and The Rush has a theory why. Spoiler alert… it involves thirst traps!
What several of the NBA's coaches are saying about LeBron James surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader.
Kyrie Irving hadn’t arrived yet and Luka Doncic was out, so it was time for the Dallas youngsters to shine. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy each scored career highs of 29 points and the short-handed Mavericks stunned the Utah Jazz 124-111 on Monday night after completing a trade for Irving. “Luka (and Irving) are going to have their amazing nights, but if we want to be a championship team it’s about the rest of us being able to step up,” Green said.