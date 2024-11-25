Anthony Gill gets the And-1

Auburn was also fined for its fans storming the field.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
The Giants may have had a shot at a long fumble return for at touchdown. But nobody realized that the ball was loose.
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Four top-15 teams lost in Week 13. Some conference races were simplified. Others got more complicated.
Lewis Hamilton drove from 10th to second behind his Mercedes teammate as Verstappen finished fifth ahead of Lando Norris in sixth.
Alabama was overmatched all night. Are the Tide now out of the playoff?
Like Navy, Army was no match for Notre Dame.
The Rebels' ineffectiveness in the red zone and inability to convert on fourth downs were their undoing.
Ohio State broke the game open in the second and third quarters to end Indiana's undefeated season.
The Sixers look like they have a good once in McCain.
The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with hamstring issues throughout his six-year NBA career.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the New York Giants releasing Daniel Jones, the Steelers loss to the Browns on Thursday night, and break down QB moves and contracts to keep an eye on next season.
Barkley hopes his friend and former teammate can find a landing spot as nice as the one he found with the Eagles.
The Rays have already announced they will play their 2025 home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
As Thursday night's game ended, George Pickens was involved in a fight.
The penultimate weekend of the season features three games between ranked teams.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 12!