Anthony Edwards throws it down!

Edwards has been fined three times in the past five weeks, totaling $135,000.
This is getting to be an expensive month for Anthony Edwards.
Vincent Goodwill and The Athletic’s James Edwards react to Karl Anthony-Towns’ fast start in New York and whether or not the Knicks can translate this into playoff success. Then, Vince and James break down Cade Cunningham’s spectacular season so far and if he deserves his first NBA All-star Selection. Later, Vince James chat trade destinations for Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett also suffered a rib injury in that loss to the Commanders.
Washington is 10-5 for the first time since 1991 and Philadelphia is left with some questions.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
In a world with so many opt-outs and coaching changes, the future of the bowl structure remains a murky and uncertain topic. But the future sites of playoff games? This weekend may show us that they belong on campus.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Edwards-Helaire revealed in the offseason he's been living with PTSD and has not played this season. He addressed the Chiefs and their fans upon his release: "Love ya KC!"
Several key players have us scratching our heads this week. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts makes a call.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 16!
The new College Football Playoff is here.
UNLV posted a 52-yard gain on a play the defense didn't see coming.