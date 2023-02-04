Anthony Edwards with a dunk vs the Orlando Magic
The Clippers led as much as 21, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54 points was enough to lead the Bucks to a 106-105 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, and Portland's Damian Lillard had to have known they were going to the all-star game. Players averaging more than 30 points per game typically don't have to worry about not hearing their name called. Other players — like Miami's Bam Adebayo, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and Utah's Lauri Markkanen — had reason for concern. NBA coaches made them very happy. And probably made a few other guys very unhappy. The reserves for the Feb.
Fred VanVleet scored 32 points, Gary Trent Jr. added 29 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a two-game skid with a 117-111 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. The Raptors took a commanding lead in the third quarter and were up by double-digits for most of the fourth. Pascal Siakam, who had 23 points, made two free throws after that to pad the lead.
LeBron James just put his head down and repeatedly drove to the basket Thursday night. The same late-game philosophy that led to four NBA championships and has him on the precipice of becoming the NBA's new career scoring champ worked perfectly again at Indiana. James finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and fueled another frantic fourth-quarter rally, helping erase a 14-point deficit to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 victory over the Pacers.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had his second career triple-double with 34 points, a career-best 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Jazz overcame that effort by shooting 53% and making key play after key play down the stretch. Conley, who had 19 points and eight
Luka Doncic was ruled out with a right heel contusion on Thursday night, just days after he returned from a right ankle injury.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be in the stands for two Lakers home games in which LeBron James is likely to surpass him and become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a source close to the Lakers great told Reuters on Thursday. Abdul-Jabbar and James have had a frosty relationship amid a range of public disagreements leaving some to wonder whether the Hall of Famer would want to witness the fall of the record he has held for nearly four decades. Abdul-Jabbar criticized James for saying that getting the COVID-19 vaccine was a personal choice and has described James's on-court celebrations as "stupid and childish".
After UNC beat Duke twice at the end of the Coach K era, this new version of the rivalry was always going to be a synthesis of past and present. We, and they, are still figuring out what that’s going to be.
Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers and Magic center Mo Bamba were at the center of a brawl on Friday that resulted in the ejection of five players.
Azurá Stevens is heading west, signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Friday. The 6-foot-6 free agent forward won a WNBA title with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and has averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in her career. “I am beyond excited to be joining the Los Angeles Sparks,” she said.
LaMelo Ball got ejected after being slapped with two separate technical fouls for arguing a non-call as Charlotte left Chicago frustrated.
