Anthony Edwards drills the trey

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praised quarterback Trey Lance, saying he's close to mastering the team's offense. Lance did not play last season.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
Brees is second all-time in NFL single-season and career passing yards.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
Karaban averaged over 13 points a game for the Huskies and is the only returning starter for the two-time defending national champs.
In the NFL it feels like at least one-third of the league's head coaches are always feeling the heat any given season. Some may even be dead men walking. ESPN and Omaha productions' Kevin Clark joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to identify the coaches that are on the hot seat and maybe even 'pre-fired' heading into the 2024 season.
The 7-foot-1 French center has developed his game at Overtime Elite and in Australia's National Basketball League the past few seasons.
In today’s edition: MLB adds Negro Leagues stats, Wolves stay alive, the power-play king strikes again, lacrosse’s hybrid athletes, and more.
The Mavericks are now just one win away from their first NBA Finals trip since 2011.
Tanoh Kpassagnon tore his Achilles while running a drill at a team workout earlier this offseason, the Saints confirmed on Tuesday.
Turnovers plagued Clark and the Fever again while the Sparks put on a clinic from beyond the 3-point arc.
Stewart-Haas began in 2009 when Tony Stewart joined forces with Gene Haas.
The Celtics opened the season as co-favorites with the Milwaukee Bucks at +400.
The Pacers need to stay healthy and strike a balance between offense and defense that allows them to make a deeper run in the postseason.
The NFL season will be here before we know it.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. and where the Braves go from here, the Orioles mopping the White Sox and Birmingham–Southern College Panthers making the College World Series despite their school shutting down.
Derek Lively was woozy after the back of his head collided with Karl-Anthony Towns' knee. His availability for Game 4 is in doubt.
Los Angeles Angels infielder Miguel Sano suffered a burn on his left knee after leaving a heating pad on too long, according to manager Ron Washington.