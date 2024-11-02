Anthony Edwards dials from long distance

Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
The Timberwolves have undergone one of the most dramatic shifts this season with 50.5% of their shots coming from 3, second behind only Boston.
LeBron James and Donald Trump have clashed repeatedly over the past decade.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey returned to practice on Thursday after completing his jury duty obligations.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
In today's edition: Dodgers win it all, NFL power rankings, the NBA's 3-point evolution (has it gone too far?), a league of their own, and more.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
A 50-50 season. A likely NL MVP. And a World Series title. Shohei Ohtani just finished a season that will go down in Japanese folklore.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.
Juan Soto's free agency looms as the top item on the offseason agenda for GM Brian Cashman.
We got to see last week. what the Browns look like with a decent QB.
In today's edition: Volpe's big night, every NFL starting QB this century, NBA power rankings, exploring the Tour de France route, and more.
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join forces to react to the latest breaking NFL news and give their eight favorite things they saw from Week 8.
The 23-year-old shortstop lived out his childhood dream and helped the Yankees force a Game 5.