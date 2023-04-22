Anthony Edwards with a block vs the Denver Nuggets
Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a block vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/21/2023
Like a lot of Toronto Raptors fans, Masai Ujiri didn't like what he saw from his team this season. But as team president, he could do something about it. Head coach Nick Nurse was fired by the Raptors on Friday after a disappointing season where Toronto failed to make the playoffs and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament. Ujiri addressed media about an hour after the Raptors announced Nurse's dismissal. Visibly ch
TORONTO — Four years after helping deliver the first championship in franchise history, Nick Nurse is paying the price for a rocky season for the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors announced Friday they had fired the head coach after five seasons. Toronto failed to make the playoffs this season after finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-41 record and losing to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA play-in tournament. “The decision to make a change like this is never arrived at easily or taken li
Finally, he looked like that charismatic point guard who carried the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference final two years ago. Young scored 32 points in his best playoff game since 2021 and the Atlanta Hawks gave themselves a glimmer of hope, beating the Boston Celtics 130-122 Friday night to close the gap to 2-1 in the opening-round series. Young hit a step-back 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left and knocked down another huge basket on a floater in the lane with 45 seconds remaining after Jaylen Brown missed a 3-pointer that would've tied it for the Celtics.
Leading up to Game 3, Steve Kerr shared with Golden State's players his favorite John Wooden quote of all time: “Be quick, but don’t hurry.” Stephen Curry scored 36 points, Kevon Looney matched his career high with 20 rebounds to go with nine assists, and Golden State got right back in its first-round playoff series by thumping the Sacramento Kings 114-97 on Thursday night to pull to 2-1. “We’re a team with a lot of pride, we know how to respond when our back’s against the wall, we always usually show up,” Looney said.
Speaking to the media on Friday from the OVO Athletic Centre in Toronto, Raptors President Masai Ujiri outlined his decision to release head coach Nick Nurse, the only coach in team history to win an NBA Championship. Ujiri thanked Nurse and his family for all they have done for the organization, but said a change was needed after a disappointing season which say the team eliminated in the play-in game.
TORONTO — Masai Ujiri believes that change has to start at the top. That includes him, the Toronto Raptors team president. Ujiri was insistent that the Raptors have to refresh their culture after a disappointing season led to the firing of head coach Nick Nurse on Friday. Ujiri said that he personally has to do "many things" to recapture the energy of Toronto's first NBA championship team in 2019. "Look at the roster maybe in a different way. We have to figure out shooting on this roster in some
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics asked Malcolm Brogdon to learn a new role. He mastered it quickly. Brogdon was honored Thursday night as the NBA’s sixth man of the year, after a season in which he came off the bench exclusively and helped the Celtics finish with the second-best record in the NBA. It’s the second major individual award of Brogdon’s career: The 30-year-old guard was rookie of the year in 2016-17. “This is such an honor. It has definitely been a transition for me, coming from Indi