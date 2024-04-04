Anthony Edwards with a 2 Pt vs. Toronto Raptors

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 19 of his 35 points in the first quarter and had 18 rebounds, helping the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Washington Wizards 125-120 on Wednesday night for their eighth victory in nine games. LeBron James had 25 points and nine assists, and Rui Hachimura scored 19 points for the Lakers against his former team. Davis was 10 of 17 from the field and made 15 free throws without a miss. Jordan Poole led Washington with 29. The Lakers are ninth in the Western Confer