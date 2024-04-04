Anthony Edwards with a 2 Pt vs. Toronto Raptors

Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Wemby vs. Joker showdown.
TORONTO — Centre Malik Williams has signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors. Per team policy, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 11.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 23.2 minutes in 33 regular-season games this year with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate of the Miami Heat. Williams scored in double figures 21 times for the Skyforce including a career-high 29 points Jan. 19 against the Maine Celtics.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2024 saying an ex-Dallas Maverick would be enshrined in Springfield.
The Hornets’ 118-104 loss to Boston on Monday night marked Grant Williams’ first game against the Celtics since Boston play-by-play commentator Mike Gorman labeled Williams a bad teammate.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame Luka Doncic's 20th triple-double of the season to beat Dallas 104-100 on Tuesday night, snapping the Mavericks' seven-game winning streak. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer at 33.9 points per game, finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. His 20 triple-doubles trail only Domantas Sabonis (26) and Nikola Jokic (23). Doncic also recorded his 48th 30-point game of the season, second only to Oklaho
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scoot Henderson had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets 89-86 on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the league’s top three draft picks. Henderson, the third overall pick, shot 9 of 17 from the field as the Trail Blazers snapped a 10-game losing streak. Deandre Ayton had a monster game against the Hornets with 24 points and 16 rebounds and Jabari Walker had 14 points and 22 rebounds. With Charlotte's two
TORONTO (AP) — LeBron James scored 23 points, Anthony Davis had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. D’Angelo Russell shot 7 for 14 from 3-point range and scored 25 points, Rui Hachimura had 14 and Max Christie 12 as the Lakers handed slumping Toronto a 14th straight loss. The NBA’s career scoring leader, James shot 10 for 12 and had nine assists. James came in having matched his career high w
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 19 of his 35 points in the first quarter and had 18 rebounds, helping the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Washington Wizards 125-120 on Wednesday night for their eighth victory in nine games. LeBron James had 25 points and nine assists, and Rui Hachimura scored 19 points for the Lakers against his former team. Davis was 10 of 17 from the field and made 15 free throws without a miss. Jordan Poole led Washington with 29. The Lakers are ninth in the Western Confer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard will miss a third straight game and Khris Middleton and Patrick Beverley also won’t be available Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bucks issued an injury report Wednesday afternoon that ruled out all three players. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable as he deals with an issue in his left hamstring. Milwaukee is playing for a second straight night after losing 117-113 at Washington on Tuesday. Beverley sprained his
Star guard Johnell Davis, who led Florida Atlantic in scoring the last two seasons, entered the transfer portal and will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, he announced on Instagram.
Joel Embiid, who has been out since Jan. 30 with a lateral meniscus injury, returned to the 76ers' starting lineup and scored 24 against the Thunder.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 27 points and Deni Avdija added 23 to help the Washington Wizards beat the Milwaukee Bucks 117-113 on Tuesday night despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double. Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists and reached double figures in all three categories by the end of the third quarter. That wasn't enough for Milwaukee, which came into the night with a 2 1/2-game lead over Cleveland for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Jordan Poole h
TORONTO — D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday. LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists as Los Angeles (43-33) won back-to-back games. Anthony Davis had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., led all scorers with 28 points, adding six assists and six boards as Toronto (23-52) lost its 14th game in a row. Immanuel Quickley had 20 points and six assists. B
