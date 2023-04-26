Anthony Edwards with a 2-pointer vs the Denver Nuggets

The Raptors are in the market for a new coach. Here are five options they should consider.
At 38, LeBron James is aging like a bottle of fine wine, helping propel the Lakers to a 3-1 lead against the Grizzlies in their NBA playoff series.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been captured on "kiss cam" at an NBA basketball game.
Jimmy Buckets is activated.
Ime Udoka hasn't coached in the league since he was suspended by the Boston Celtics after their run to the NBA Finals in 2022.
On the latest Hustle Play, Chris Boucher explains why he thinks players off the Raptors bench should have received more playing time throughout the season. He also weighs in on Masai Ujiri saying he disliked watching the Raptors. Full episode will be posted on Wednesday.
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray expressed remorse Tuesday for the one-game suspension he received for bumping and verbally abusing an official — a suspension that'll happen Tuesday night, when his team could be eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Murray said at the team’s morning shootaround that he regretted not being available for Game 5 in Boston. Atlanta trails the Celtics 3-1 in their first-round series.
Here’s what we know about De’Aaron Fox’s injury and the possibility of him returning during the Kings’ playoff series against the Warriors.
When LeBron James got back to the Los Angeles locker room after Game 4, his fellow Lakers greeted him with a symphony of bleats. James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The 38-year-old James also grabbed a career playoff-high 20 rebounds for the first 20-20 game of his 20-year career.
The Nuggets advance to play either the Suns or Clippers.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected from Saturday's game for hitting Los Angeles Lakers star James in the groin, following days of trash talk
What to know about the GLOBL JAM, the summer event in Canada that will feature the 2023-24 Kentucky men’s basketball team.
The MVP favorite missed Game 4 of the Sixers' first-round series.
The NBA likely will investigate the Hawks' Dejounte Murray’s conduct toward a game official following his Atlanta's Game 4 loss to the Celtics.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Twitter that Udoka has a new job
Banchero went from No. 1 pick to Rookie of the Year.
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year’s draft. And nobody caught him. Banchero was announced Tuesday night as the overwhelming winner of the top rookie award for this season, after the Orlando forward led all first-year players in scoring and helped the Magic improve from a 22-win last season to a 34-win club that contended for a play-in berth this season. The former Duke standout averaged 20 points per game. He
Prince Harry and Meghan found themselves in a "kiss cam" moment as the public encouraged them to kiss at an NBA game on Monday.
Prince Harry and Meghan have been captured on a 'kiss cam' laughing and smiling as they attended a basketball game in Los Angeles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were filmed sitting down and chatting to other people before Meghan noticed that their faces were being beamed to around 20,000 sports fans in the Crypto.com Arena. It is not known if the pair, who live in California, later kissed at the venue, where the LA Lakers were taking on the Memphis Grizzlies during an NBA playoff game on Monday evening.
Heat’s Adebayo having difficulty with Bucks’ size