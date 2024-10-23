Anthony Davis sends the shot away

It's a historic night for the NBA's two most storied franchises as the 2024-25 season tips off.
The Ohtani ball auction was two minutes from ending. Then 11 more bids came in.
LeBron James got what he wanted on NBA opening night.
Nate Tice is joined by the great Matt Harmon as the duo decide whether or not they're buying the biggest storylines and narratives to emerge from Week 7 of NFL action.
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube Week 7 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 8. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 8 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
The Dodgers and Yankees arrive at the World Series having navigated October very differently with their starting pitching.
Here are 36 predictions about this upcoming NBA season, including at least one involving every single team:
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 8 kicker rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 8 running back rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 8 defense rankings.
The Sixers will start their season without their two biggest stars on the floor.
The Ravens offense is inevitable.
Will there be a new champ this year? Our writers weigh in.
Georgia-Texas drew the highest college football viewership so far this season, while Alabama-Tennessee got the third-highest audience. Both games were broadcast on ABC.
The Houston Rockets and guard Jalen Green have agreed to a three-year, $106 million extension to his rookie contract.
College football has more undefeated teams at this point than it’s had in nearly a decade. Which of them will remain unscathed and which will stumble?
The subject of insurance covering for season-ending injuries was in the spotlight last season, when it was reported that the Jets failed to protect any of the $37M in guaranteed salary owed to Aaron Rodgers.
The Mets had a magical run into October, but they have some big decisions to make this offseason.
While it ended in disappointment, this New York team accomplished something meaningful.
Marcus Mariota came in to replace Jayden Daniels early on Sunday afternoon.