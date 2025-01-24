Anthony Davis goes up to get it and finishes the oop
Anthony Davis goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 01/23/2025
Anthony Davis goes up to get it and finishes the oop, 01/23/2025
Anthony Davis stepped wrong in the lane and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night in San Francisco.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Coaches are barred from talking about recruits until they've officially signed.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Andy Behrens offers a way-too-early look at plausible draft trends for next fantasy football season.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Our fantasy baseball analysts reveal their 3B draft rankings for 2025.
Ten players fell off the ballot for 2026, but three players received significant bumps in support from BBWAA voters.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
The league will play nearly all of its 190 games on weekends, and mostly in unique broadcast windows.
The Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame peaked at more than 26 million viewers on Monday night.
Ben Shelton has never been to a Grand Slam final, but he'll have to beat the No. 1 tennis player in the world to get there.
One of MLB's most adored figures, Suzuki's statistical accomplishments are staggering, and his success supercharged a Japanese talent pipeline that continues today.
As Dallas' coaching search continues, we revisit "Dez Caught It," Tony Romo's bloody hand and more.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the biggest game of the season as Ohio State beats Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
The Buckeyes scored on their first five possessions of the game.
Riley Leonard's early fireworks couldn't lift Notre Dame to a win in the title game, but he cemented himself in Irish lore with a gritty effort.
Kirk Herbstreit reached for a tissue and got emotional when talking about the Buckeyes' win on ESPN on Monday night.
These NFL teams got booted out of the divisional round — what do they need to focus on this offseason?