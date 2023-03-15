Anthony Davis with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans

CBC

Logan Ferriss had a dream fulfilled last week. Ferriss of Windsor has been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for 12 of his 13 years. Last week, the avid hockey player signed a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and skated around with his idols thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. "When we came I was really nervous," Ferriss said. "And when we sat down and talk to them I noticed that they were just normal guys. It was a lot of fun." Ferriss, along with Luke Coughlan, 17, Chayce T