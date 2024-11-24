Anthony Davis with the big dunk

Anthony Davis stuffed Jakob Poeltl at the rim with a wild block Sunday night, but took an accidental shot in the eye in the process
Four top-15 teams lost in Week 13. Some conference races were simplified. Others got more complicated.
Arizona State is now in prime position to make the Big 12 title game.
The Hoosiers' blowout loss to the Buckeyes hurts, for sure. But how damaging was it to their College Football Playoff hopes?
Orlando's 23-year-old forward is performing like one of the best players in the NBA thus far this season.
The league's current on-court product might be turning away fans. Would a greater reward for dunking improve it?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani being named MVP before Caleb Durbin joins the show to discuss his journey to being added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster and what to expect in the 2025 season.
The Rays have already announced they will play their 2025 home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to look ahead to Week 12 of NFL action and give one thing to watch for every game, including a deep dive on the two biggest games of the week
The Galaxy's resurgence is undeniable, but their ultimate validation awaits.
The penultimate weekend of the season features three games between ranked teams.
This is Chris Sale's first Cy Young award.
The Red Sox are in the mix for Juan Soto and could also upgrade their starting rotation this winter.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri examines the biggest risers and fallers ahead of the playoffs.
McLaren leads Ferrari by 36 points with three races to go. Red Bull is third and 49 points back of McLaren.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 11's top fantasy developments, including a huge bounce-back performance for Anthony Richardson.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, are joined by Penn State head coach James Franklin and preview the biggest matchups of Week 13.
The Broncos are two spots ahead of the Cougars.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 12 defense rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 12 PPR wide receiver rankings.