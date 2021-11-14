Anthony Davis with an alley oop vs the San Antonio Spurs

The Canadian Press
Spain, Serbia and Croatia are heading to next year's World Cup. Sweden, Portugal and Russia aren't — not yet, anyway. Aleksandar Mitrovic's 90th-minute header left Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal stunned in a 2-1 win for Serbia in Lisbon, which gave Serbia an automatic qualifying spot at the World Cup in Qatar. Portugal still has a chance to qualify, but it must navigate a four-team bracket in the playoffs in March. All of the teams which booked a World Cup place in Europe on Sunday did so with d