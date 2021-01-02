Anthony Davis with an alley oop vs the San Antonio Spurs
Canada did the work to top its pool at the world junior men's hockey championship and earn an advantageous quarterfinal matchup with the Czech Republic. However, Canada head coach Andre Tourigny said the Czechs finishing fourth in their pool doesn't make them a pushover. "We need to remain humble," the coach said Friday. Saturday's other quarterfinal matchups will see Slovakia face the U.S., Russia take on Germany, and Sweden battle Finland. The semifinals will take place Monday, with the top-seeded winning quarter-final team playing the lowest-seeded team. The second-seeded team will play against the third-seeded team. The gold and bronze-medal games are Tuesday at Rogers Place. Quarterfinals are tense affairs that propel a country towards a medal game, and dash medal hopes. Canada was ousted from medal contention in a quarterfinal loss two years ago in Vancouver, where the host country fell 2-1 in overtime to eventual champion Finland. Canada (4-0) is favoured against the Czech Republic (2-2), but Tourigny points to the Czechs' 2-0 blanking of Russia in the preliminary round, and their strong five-on-five play in a tough pool. "The Czechs did us a favour by beating the Russians and showing how good they can be," Tourigny said. "There's no way we'll take them lightly." Canada may be down to a dozen forwards Saturday. Alex Newhook suffered what looked like a shoulder injury in the first period of Thursday's 4-1 win over Finland and didn't skate Friday. Tourigny called Newhook's chances of playing Saturday "50-50." "If it was today, he would not play," the coach said. Connor Zary, who started the tournament as Canada's 13th forward, will get more ice time if Newhook can't dress. The Calgary Flames prospect has talked with retired NHL veteran Shane Doan during the tournament. Doan, who co-owns Zary's Kamloops Blazers club team, played for Canada in a Winter Olympics and in five world championships. "He said 'no matter what you've got to do, you've got to keep telling yourself you're going to be ready. You've got to write things down and remember those thing. Those things are little things you're going to do when that opportunity arises,'" Zary said. "That's something I kind of took to heart and knew that no matter what, I'm going to get a chance to prove myself." Canada's speed up front — every forward is an NHL first-round draft pick — and a relentless forecheck has emerged as the host country's strengths. Pool A the easier of the two, Canada didn't get a real measure of itself until facing Finland. The Finns are capable of engaging Canada in all three zones, but the hosts didn't let them by dominating puck possession. Opposing teams haven't had the puck enough yet to get 20 shots on Canadian starter Devon Levi in a game. The 19-year-old's challenge has been staying warm and maintaining concentration through quiet stretches to make saves when needed. "It can be a be a tough situation when you don't have a shot for an extended period of time and suddenly have a scoring chance against, or you get buzzed in your zone, or you're penalty killing and you need to make the difference," Tourigny said. "He did a really good job at it so far." The Czechs haven't finished in the medals since a bronze in 2005 and last won the tournament in 2001 in Moscow. Nine Czechs returned from the squad that lost 5-0 to Sweden in last year's quarterfinal in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Big-minute defenceman Michael Krutil returns to the Czech lineup Saturday after serving a one-game suspension for slew-footing. Krutil's defensive partner Radek Kucerik spent last season with the Saskatoon Blades and was coached by Canadian assistant coach Mitch Love. The Czechs split goaltending duties evenly in the preliminary round between Los Angeles Kings draft pick Lukas Parik and second-year netminder Nick Malik. Parik posted a 30-save shutout against Russia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misstated the potential semifinal matchups.
NEW YORK — The Atlanta Hawks are among the NBA’s youngest, most exciting, and highest-scoring teams.Turns out they are pretty adept at learning lessons, too.Two nights after blowing a fourth quarter lead to Brooklyn, the Hawks maintained their discipline and focus in defeating the Nets 114-96 Friday.“I don't evaluate guys on just making shots,” Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. “The ability to compete, to not be out of position, to be effective and efficient offensively, that's most important. ... I think if you're making the right plays and you're competing at a high level, that's how I try to evaluate our guys."De’Andre Hunter scored 23 points to lead Atlanta, which had six players score in double figures and improved to 4-1. Trae Young scored 21 points and John Collins added 20 for Atlanta.“We have a ton of weapons on the floor,” Pierce said.As does Brooklyn, which left first year coach Steve Nash lamenting both its offensive and defensive performance.“Our defence can be a lot better,” Nash said. “We have to get better offensively.”Even though Kevin Durant scored 28 points and Kyrie Irving had 18 points and 11 rebounds, the Nets have lost three of four.The Nets came back to beat the Hawks on Wednesday night in a 145-141 thriller. The Hawks ensured Brooklyn would not rally this time.Atlanta led 61-52 at halftime and extended the advantage to 89-73 at the end of the third quarter. The Hawks pushed the lead to 100-80 early in the fourth quarter.“Our attention to detail,” defensively pleased Collins. Atlanta held Brooklyn to 40.7% shooting from the field (35 for 86) and 18.9% (7 for 37) from 3-point range.“This really helps our growth to see the mistakes we made (in the last game) and play the same team, which is going to do similar things, and really learn from it," he said. "I feel that was it. We locked into the small things.”That helped facilitate their offensive attack. The Hawks finished with 46.2% shooting from the field (43 for 93) and knocked down 41% of their 3s (16 for 39).“We were scrambling,” said Joe Harris, who scored 12 points for the Nets. “We know what we have to clean up.”Added Jeff Green: “We got away from our principles. ... We allowed the offence to dictate the defence.”TIP-INSNets: Nash is concerned with his team's rebounding early in the season. The Nets are seventh in the league with 37.2 rebounds per game, but rank 13th in offensive rebounding at 10 per game. Reserve Jarrett Allen is Brooklyn's top rebounder, entering Friday with an average of 12 per game.“Gang rebounding has got to be habitual for us,” Nash said. “We’re going to struggle there until we’re really good at gang rebounding in my opinion.”Hawks: Pierce was pleased with his team's offensive efficiency despite Wednesday night's loss.“I think 92 of 99 shots last game were either in the paint or 3(s), so that’s tremendous. If we can continue to keep our turnovers low and if we can continue to play ball movement and body movement, I think we’ll stay with high-efficient shots,” Pierce said.UP NEXTHawks: Host Cleveland on Saturday night.Nets: Host Washington on Sunday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDenis P. Gorman, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — The Atlanta Hawks are among the NBA's youngest, most exciting, and highest-scoring teams.Turns out they are pretty adept at learning lessons, too.Two nights after blowing a fourth quarter lead to Brooklyn, the Hawks maintained their discipline and focus in defeating the Nets 114-96 Friday."I don't evaluate guys on just making shots," Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. "The ability to compete, to not be out of position, to be effective and efficient offensively, that's most important. ... I think if you're making the right plays and you're competing at a high level, that's how I try to evaluate our guys."De'Andre Hunter scored 23 points to lead Atlanta, which had six players score in double figures and improved to 4-1. Trae Young scored 21 points and John Collins added 20 for Atlanta."We have a ton of weapons on the floor," Pierce said.As does Brooklyn, which left first year coach Steve Nash lamenting both its offensive and defensive performance."Our defence can be a lot better," Nash said. "We have to get better offensively."Even though Kevin Durant scored 28 points and Kyrie Irving had 18 points and 11 rebounds, the Nets have lost three of four.The Nets came back to beat the Hawks on Wednesday night in a 145-141 thriller. The Hawks ensured Brooklyn would not rally this time.Atlanta led 61-52 at halftime and extended the advantage to 89-73 at the end of the third quarter. The Hawks pushed the lead to 100-80 early in the fourth quarter."Our attention to detail," defensively pleased Collins. Atlanta held Brooklyn to 40.7% shooting from the field (35 for 86) and 18.9% (7 for 37) from 3-point range."This really helps our growth to see the mistakes we made (in the last game) and play the same team, which is going to do similar things, and really learn from it," he said. "I feel that was it. We locked into the small things."That helped facilitate their offensive attack. The Hawks finished with 46.2% shooting from the field (43 for 93) and knocked down 41% of their 3s (16 for 39)."We were scrambling," said Joe Harris, who scored 12 points for the Nets. "We know what we have to clean up."Added Jeff Green: "We got away from our principles. ... We allowed the offence to dictate the defence."TIP-INSNets: Nash is concerned with his team's rebounding early in the season. The Nets are seventh in the league with 37.2 rebounds per game, but rank 13th in offensive rebounding at 10 per game. Reserve Jarrett Allen is Brooklyn's top rebounder, entering Friday with an average of 12 per game."Gang rebounding has got to be habitual for us," Nash said. "We're going to struggle there until we're really good at gang rebounding in my opinion."Hawks: Pierce was pleased with his team's offensive efficiency despite Wednesday night's loss."I think 92 of 99 shots last game were either in the paint or 3(s), so that's tremendous. If we can continue to keep our turnovers low and if we can continue to play ball movement and body movement, I think we'll stay with high-efficient shots," Pierce said.UP NEXTHawks: Host Cleveland on Saturday night.Nets: Host Washington on Sunday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDenis P. Gorman, The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Bradley Beal had 31 points and seven assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 130-109 on Friday night without Russell Westbrook for their first win of the season.Westbrook sat out for rest on the second game of a back-to-back, but the Wizards (1-5) didn’t look like the same team that lost the night before at home to Chicago. Washington jumped to an early lead and answered every Minnesota challenge.With Beal leading the way, the Wizards finished the third quarter on a 29-7 run and scored 40 points in the period for a 100-79 lead. Beal had 14 in the quarter.Malik Beasley scored 21 to lead the Timberwolves (2-3), who have lost three in a row with star centre Karl-Anthony Towns missing all three games because of a dislocated left wrist. D’Angelo Russell had 14 points for Minnesota.Thomas Bryant added 18 points and seven rebounds for Washington, which had eight players score in double figures and shot a season-high 55.1% from the field.Westbrook missed his second game of the season, but Beal has grown accustomed to playing without a star backcourt mate. John Wall missed all of last season and played 73 games over the previous three seasons while Beal developed as one of the NBA's top scorers.Beal scored 14 points in the first quarter as the Wizards led by as many as 12 and went without a turnover. He didn’t play in the fourth.Russell, the Wolves’ sidekick for Towns, couldn’t pick up the slack without him. He shot 6 of 16 from the field and had five turnovers.Without their main man in the middle, Minnesota allowed more than 120 points for the third straight game.TIP-INSWizards: Raul Neto made his second start this season in place of Westbrook and had 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. … Beal has scored at least 20 points in 29 straight games, the longest current streak in the NBA. Kawhi Leonard started the day second on the list with 14 in a row. Beal is the first player in team history to score at least 25 points in the first six games of a season. … Davis Bertans was 3 of 7 from 3-point territory a day after going 0 of 8.Timberwolves: Minnesota was also without forward Josh Okogie, who missed his second straight game with a left hamstring strain. … No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards had 17 points. Naz Reid scored 17 starting in place of Towns.UP NEXTWizards: Continue their road trip Sunday at Brooklyn, which has lost three of four.Timberwolves: Start a series of two games against the Nuggets, beginning Sunday at home before playing at Denver on Tuesday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Hall, The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — Anthony Davis had 35 points and 11 rebounds and LeBron James added 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Friday night.The Lakers closed the game with a 9-0 run for their second win against the Spurs in three days.Keldon Johnson had a career-high 26 points and added 10 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for San Antonio.Johnson blocked James’ layup attempt, but Kyle Kuzma tipped in the follow to give the Lakers a 105-103 lead with 53.9 seconds remaining. James followed with a layup and Davis closed the scoring with two free throws.Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope exited in the second half after spraining his left ankle when he stepped awkwardly driving for a layup. Caldwell-Pope remained down for about a minute before being assisted off the court. He had 11 points before exiting with 8:31 left in the third quarter.Spurs guard Derrick White had nine points in 23 minutes in his season debut after undergoing toe surgery in the off-season.Johnson was 5 for 9 on 3-pointers, including a 26-footer with 6:30 remaining that put the Spurs up 95-94.Unlike in Wednesday’s 121-107 loss, the Spurs were able to keep pace with the Lakers early.The Lakers picked up their pace to start the second half, resulting in a 10-2 advantage in fast-break points and a 64-57 lead a minute into the third quarter. Los Angeles closed the game with a 12-9 advantage on fast-break points.TIP-INSLakers: The Lakers entered the game shooting 42 per cent on 3-pointers, which is second in the league. They were 14 for 33 on Friday. … Wesley Matthews was scoreless, going 0 for 2 on 3-pointers after going 6 for 6 on 3s and scoring 18 points in Wednesday’s victory over the Spurs. … James fell to the court after taking an elbow from Drew Eubanks early in the fourth. James continually grabbed his side for a few possessions after but appeared fine afterwards.Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge missed his second straight game with an undisclosed illness as well as a sore left knee. ... White made his first attempt of the season, a 26-foot, 3-pointer with 53 seconds left in the first quarter.UP NEXTLakers: Open a second straight two-game miniseries on the road Sunday against Memphis, where they play again Tuesday.Spurs: Complete a three-game homestand against Utah on Sunday.Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dillon Brooks scored 21 points and the undermanned Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-93 on Friday night.Memphis, which had seven players ruled out for various health reasons and dressed just nine, closed out a three-game road trip 2-1.“Being down a few guys, it’s the next-man-up mentality,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said.Kyle Anderson finished with 18 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke 15 scored for Memphis.“Either way, I’m going to play hard off the bench or if I start,” Clarke said. “I’m able to do either one of them, and it’s fun.”Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Gogul Dieng scored 14, and Desmond Bane 10 for the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones led all players with 12 assists.“I think they’re overall aggressive and they were the aggressive team,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “In (a win on Wednesday at) Dallas, we were the aggressive team. Tonight, Memphis was the more aggressive team. Give them credit.”Bane was 2 of 7 from long distance and extended his streak of games with multiple 3-pointers to five, second-most in NBA history.Bismack Biyombo led Charlotte with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and LaMelo Ball had 15 points and a team-best six assists. The Hornets got 14 points each from Gordon Hayward and Caleb Martin. P.J. Washington finished with 10 points.“A lot of it is on the offensive end,” Borrego said of the Hornets’ struggle to score Friday. “We can’t find a rhythm offensively. We can’t get good looks or we’re turning it over. So, it’s something that we’ve got to address. There are some areas that we’ve got to refocus on and there’s not a lot of practice time here. So, we’re just going to have to do it through game reps and we’ve got another shot tomorrow night (in Philadelphia).”Charlotte was slowed by 9-of-31 shooting from 3-point range, shot just 40.7% from the floor and trailed by as many as 24 points.“That’s how you create your juice and your energy, night in and night out,” Jenkins said of the defensive effort against Charlotte, which was held to eight points in transition. “To hold a team that can score at a high level under 30 points in all four quarters. … I thought was huge.”MELO MAKING CASE FOR STARTING ROLEAfter a pair of impressive games, LaMelo Ball looks as if he could be a nice addition to the starting lineup for Charlotte. Coach James Borrego said he’s continuing to evaluate the team’s lineup.“I’m looking at everything right now in evaluation,” Borrego said. “We’re only five games in now. … I’ve got to continue to look and look at it hard.”Before his 15-point, six assist performance against Memphis, Ball registered 22 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in a win against Dallas.TIP-INSGrizzlies: Forward Grayson Allen, who played at Duke, missed the game with a left ankle sprain. He was one of seven Memphis players listed as out for the game. … The Grizzlies have not started the same lineup in any of their five games. … Valanciunas has posted a double-double in all five games this season.Hornets: Biyombo reached 4,000 career rebounds with seven in the first half. … Charlotte will play consecutive games in Philadelphia on Saturday and Monday to start a four-game road trip that includes stops in Atlanta and New Orleans.UP NEXT:Grizzlies: Will play at home on Sunday against the Lakers.Hornets: Will visit the 76ers on Saturday and Monday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsEli Pacheco, The Associated Press
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Miami Heat 93-83 on Friday night.Tim Hardaway Jr. added 18 points as the Mavericks rebounded from a 118-99 loss at home to Charlotte on Wednesday during which they trailed by 30 points in the second half.Bam Adebayo scored 19 points and Avery Bradley 15 for Miami.The Mavericks scored the final nine points of the second quarter to lead 46-31 at halftime. They padded their lead with a 10-2 run to open the third quarter and led by as many as 24 before a late Heat surge.When Doncic hit a step-back 3-pointer late in the first half, it ended a personal 12-shot drought from long range. He finished 3 for 9 behind the arc and added seven assists.The 21-year-old two-time All-Star with 29 career triple-doubles recently acknowledged he's out of shape early this season.“Luka’s going to get there,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s busting his tail. He’s working hard. You saw him working out after the game (Wednesday). Everything for him now is trending in a good direction conditioning-wise.”Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler scored two points, both on free throws, and shot 0 for 6 from the floor over 27 minutes in his first appearance since playing only the first half on Christmas against New Orleans because of a sprained right ankle.Miami missed all 12 of its 3-point attempts in the first half and finished 7 for 33 behind the arc.TIP-INSHeat: Miami has used different starting lineups in all five games this season. … G Gabe Vincent, who played 15 minutes in his season debut Wednesday, was inactive with a right knee injury.Mavericks: James Johnson was fined $40,000 by the NBA for instigating a fourth-quarter incident in Wednesday’s loss.WE'RE NOT IN FLORIDA ANYMOREThe Heat played their previous 35 games in the Sunshine State — 29 playoff games in the Orlando bubble, preseason games at home and in Tampa, four games this season at home and in Orlando – since playing at Washington on March 8. Because of pandemic protocols, coach Erik Spoelstra reported no highlights in coming to Dallas.“You get on a plane, you land, you take a bus, go to your hotel, order room service and that’s it,” Spoelstra said. “It’s a little bit different than our NBA experience in a typical year. That’s just the deal, and we’re grateful that we have an opportunity to continue to play.”SECOND EFFORT NEEDS WORKThe Heat and Mavericks went into the game bringing up the rear in the NBA in second-chance points, averaging 7.8 and 7.5 respectively. And they couldn’t match those figures Friday. Dallas converted four offensive rebounds into seven points, Miami five offensive boards into four points.UP NEXTHeat: On Monday they host the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will be playing their second of five straight on the road.Mavericks: Begin their second three-game road trip of the young season Sunday at Chicago, then play at Houston the next night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
DETROIT — Jeremi Grant scored 24 points and Derrick Rose added 17 as the Detroit Pistons won for the first time this season, beating the Boston Celtics 96-93 on Friday night.Rookie Saddiq Bey added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pistons, who had lost four straight to start the season. Blake Griffin (concussion protocol) did not play, but Mason Plumlee filled in with 17 rebounds and eight points.“I've been a fan of Saddiq's since he was at Villanova, so I knew we had an asset when we drafted him,” Rose said. “Teams are giving him open looks and he's a shooter. When I'm on the floor with him, I'm always watching to see when I can get him the ball.”Jayson Tatum had 28 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 25, but missed a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds. Boston didn't score in the final 4:15, missing its final 10 shots.“I thought we had a lot of open looks down the stretch, but we couldn't get anything to go down,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “But that's also a very long, hard-working, well-coached team. They aren't going to be easy to score on.”The Pistons led by as many as 21 points in the first half and had a 55-40 advantage going into the third quarter, but the Celtics' defence got them back into the game. Boston had nine points off turnovers in the quarter to cut the deficit to 79-73.“I don't know what happened at the start of the game,” Stevens said. “We just weren't running.”Bey, though, scored 12 points in the quarter to keep the Pistons ahead.“We don't know what we've got from Saddiq, because he's not a finished product, but he had another big game for us,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said.Brown scored the first seven points of the fourth to give Boston its first lead, and Tatum's 3-pointer made it 93-88 with 4:15 to play. The Celtics missed their next seven shots and Rose's layup put the Pistons ahead 94-93 with 1:20 left.“I was so proud of our guys because they finished that game with so much defensive energy,” Casey said. “You aren't going to shut down guys like Tatum and Brown every night, but we can make it hard for them every time.”Bey's free throw made it 95-93 with 25.5 seconds left, and Marcus Smart missed a tying shot with 5.6 seconds remaining.Plumlee missed the first of two free throws, giving the Celtics a last chance to tie the game, but Brown missed from the right wing.TIP-INSCeltics: Boston missed 11 of its first 13 shots from the floor to fall behind 23-5 with 3:46 left in the first quarter, but outscored the Pistons 35-32 for the rest of the first half. ... Robert Williams III left the game in the fourth quarter after banging legs with Rose.Pistons: Grant had 18 points in the first half, including a highlight-reel dunk over Daniel Theis. ... Killian Hayes started at point guard despite a sore ankle. He had six assists and did not score in 23 minutes.ROOKIE'S IMPACTPistons rookie Isaiah Stewart had three offensive rebounds in 18 minutes against Boston, giving him 12 in his first three games.“It's amazing what he has been able to do without playing big minutes,” Plumlee said. “He's always working to get to the glass, which is huge for us.”UP NEXTThe teams will face each other again on Sunday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDave Hogg, The Associated Press
