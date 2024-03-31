Anthony Black throws it down!
The coaches at the training ground where Purdue's Zach Edey honed his game hear it all the time from big men. “A lot of guys get here and they're, like, ‘I’m a guard,'” said Daniel Santiago, the 7-foot-1 former NBA player who counts Edey among the 7-footers he's worked with at the IMG Academy in Florida. At 7-4 and 300 pounds, Edey never fought that fight.
Both of Klay Thompson's brothers are professional athletes
The No. 1 seeded Houston Cougars were defeated by No. 4 Duke with a 54-51 win in the Sweet 16 of the men’s NCAA tournament on Friday, making them the second top seed to go home early.
The Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 1 seed in the Albany 2 Regional, will be looking to make their third trip to Elite Eight in six seasons.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Dejounte Murray's game-winner vs. the Celtics.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey said Saturday she probably won't read the newspaper article over which she has threatened to file a defamation lawsuit, but she did question the timing of its release. Mulkey was the subject of a profile published Saturday in The Washington Post in which family members and former players are quoted about her personality and how she runs her basketball program. Days before the story was published, Mulkey had threatened to sue the newspaper for what she said would be a “hit piece.”
On a frustrating night when the Lakers struggled with shooting and communication, they lose by 19 points to the Indiana Pacers.
No. 5-seed Gonzaga faces No. 1 Purdue in the Sweet 16 of men's March Madness. Here's what to know about the game.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Wemby vs. Brunson showdown in San Antonio.
Fallout from Miami’s record-setting drubbing of Portland.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points, eight assists and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-90 on Friday night in a pivotal game for both teams' playoff aspirations. Indiana has won four of six to retain the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the latest victory giving Rick Carlisle career win No. 938 to tie Red Auerbach for 12th in NBA history. Injured All-Stars LeBron James (left an
After the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Brooklyn Nets, DeMar DeRozan spoke about the importance of playing hard for a full 48 minutes.
Four games over Saturday and Sunday will set the field for the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona. Here's what experts are predicting.
N.C. State's Jannah Eissa and UC Irvine's Diaba Konate are bringing visibility and inspiration to some Muslim women by wearing hjiabs while they play basketball. They aren't the first women to do it in NCAA Tournament play, but with record viewership and attendance they are certainly getting noticed. “Representation really matters,” said Konate, whose team lost in the first round of the tournament to Gonzaga. “Just having people, young Muslim women wearing the hijab, we’re not there yet. Just se
The Tennessee men's basketball team defeated Creighton to advance to the Elite Eight for just the second time in program history.
He left indelible marks on both baseball and basketball.
Half of the Elite Eight is set heading in to Friday's March Madness action. Here's the latest updates on the men's 2024 NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.
NC State guard play too much for Stanford. Not a dry eye for Indiana. Sideline fashion, take a bow.