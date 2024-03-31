Anthony Black throws it down!

Associated Press

LSU coach Kim Mulkey said Saturday she probably won't read the newspaper article over which she has threatened to file a defamation lawsuit, but she did question the timing of its release. Mulkey was the subject of a profile published Saturday in The Washington Post in which family members and former players are quoted about her personality and how she runs her basketball program. Days before the story was published, Mulkey had threatened to sue the newspaper for what she said would be a “hit piece.”