Anthony Barksdale named new deputy mayor for public safety
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Barksdale as the city's next deputy mayor for public safety. The mayor said Barksdale brings a wealth of crime-fighting experience and sense of urgency to the job. As deputy mayor for public safety, Barksdale will oversee the policies and operations of the city's public safety agencies -- BPD, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and the Baltimore City Fire Department, including the Office of Emergency Management -- and the implementation of the city's consent decree.