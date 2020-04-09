Antarctic Expeditioners Provide Expert Isolation Advice During COVID-19 Pandemic

Australian expeditioners working in Antartica gave expert advice on how to live in isolation, as more people around the world were told to stay in their homes to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team of 24, which was effectively isolated from the world at Davis Station, offered some tongue-in-cheek tips on keeping a social distance; exercising and getting along with fellow isolators, while also providing an insight into life on the base.

According to the Australian Antarctic Program, the crew is to be settled at the location for the rest of the year, as the surrounding sea ice grows over winter. Credit: Australian Antarctic Program via Storyful