Answering questions about type 1 diabetes
Dr. Ellen O'Donnell, of the New England chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, answers questions about type 1 diabetes.
The singer and his mom Denise Jonas shared information about the 4 signs you should look out for with Type 1 diabetes
Have expired COVID tests? Find out which tests can still be used
Ultra-processed foods usually contain ingredients people would not add when they were cooking at home.
While using his mom as a donor for poop transplants, a man is thought to have absorbed her menopausal hormones as well as her gut bacteria.
LONDON (Reuters) -Novo Nordisk shares rose 3% on Monday as the market reacted to data the drugmaker presented over the weekend showing that the heart protective benefits of its popular obesity drug Wegovy are not solely due to weight loss. The data presented on Saturday at a major medical meeting in the United States gave investors and analysts even more confidence in the cardiac benefits of Wegovy after Novo released preliminary data in August from its large study, sending its shares soaring 17% on the day to record highs. The data released in August from the Danish drugmaker's Select trial demonstrated that Wegovy, which has been shown to help patients lose an average of 15% of their weight, also reduced incidence of heart attack, stroke or death from heart disease by 20%.
'Chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis, herpes, HPV, HIV, scabies and trichomoniasis can all be contracted through areas other than the genitals,' a doctor reminds us.
A St. Petersburg hair stylist is battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer after being diagnosed in December of 2022. Heather Curley has worked at J. Con Salon & Spa in St. Pete for 10 years. She enjoyed every minute of it. "I started to do hair, and I loved it so much. I couldn't imagine doing anything else. I'm sad to not be able to do it right now," she said.
Victor Garber will speak to congress today on World Diabetes Day and advocate for greater access to diabetes care. The “Alias” star has Type 1 diabetes and was diagnosed when he was 11-years-old.
Nearly half of those affected by the Canadian salmonella outbreak are children aged 5 and under.
When a cold or flu is sapping your energy—and your appetite—these soothing options might be just what you need.
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., are releasing an analysis that identified more than 800 counties as insulin deserts.
The TV presenter appeared at Westminster to tell MP’s about their breast cancer awareness campaign on Monday.
California's Medicaid program is making it easier for people with diabetes to obtain the supplies they need to manage their blood sugar.
5-year-old dead, woman injured following deadly hit-and-run crash in Orlando, police say
Mitochondrial diseases are a group of disorders caused by genetic mutations. In this animation, Nature Video finds out how these diseases arise, and how new techniques can stop them being passed on from mother to child.
To learn more about The Gentry Foundation for Autism you can call (602) 368-3282 or visit, www.thegentryfoundation.org
The iconic singer and actor is no stranger to shredding the former president.
The bird took an “unexpected” swim near a campground in Australia, wildlife officials said.
The couple recently announced a move back to Miami.
It "absolutely" shows the former president's intent, argued Andrew Weissmann.