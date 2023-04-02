Another Winter Storm Dumps Snow in Utah

A winter storm hit Utah on Sunday, April 2, prolonging the state’s record-breaking snow season.

The storm, which was forecast to last until Tuesday, was expected to dump over 3 feet of snow in some parts of the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The NWS warned of major travel disruptions and temperatures 20 to 30 degrees below average.

The drone footage shot by Utah local Chris Williams shows snow accumulation in Huntsville. Credit: @cajaaw via Storyful