Another warm day, isolated storms possible
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan has a look at your forecast.
A strong El Niño could send global average temperatures soaring to a record high. Here's what to know about the developing climate pattern.
“A vast majority of that water that was stored up in the Sierra as snow is still there. It has not melted yet.”
The Chicago River's rebirth has allowed a giant snapping turtle to thrive in the once-toxic water, earning 'Chonkasaurus' some fans.
White sharks get their name from the color of their underbelly, experts say.
“In case you were looking for a sign to lock your car doors — this is it,” Colorado officials said.
GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — As frustration mounts over the response to wildfires that have forced thousands of Albertans to flee their homes and rural properties, one county is warning its residents against "unsanctioned acts" it says put lives in danger. The County of Grande Prairie issued a statement saying a member of the public who was operating their own personal bulldozer on Friday "put themselves and crews in danger by knocking trees into the fire and nearly running over fire crews and their
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon in the Plumas County area but could be felt across Northern California. Then Friday morning, many in Northern California were jolted out of bed after another quake struck Plumas County around 3:18 a.m.
As warm, dry weather returns to southern Alberta following days of rain and thundershowers, a fire ban is now in place for the area immediately surrounding Calgary. On Thursday, Rocky View County issued a fire ban for the district, which surrounds the Calgary area to the north, west and east. To the city's south, Foothills County remains under a fire advisory. The fire ban for Rocky View County comes as most counties in central and northern Alberta remain under fire bans. As of Friday morning, r
74 wildfires are burning in Alberta, with 20 considered out of control, a fire information officer said early Friday.
“It felt like I was living in a National Geographic moment,” the photographer said.
Thursday's magnitude 5.5 earthquake near East Shore in Northern California was followed by a magnitude 5.2 aftershock, the USGS said.
Zoo celebrates 'baby boom' with new births of endangered horses and penguinsWhipsnade Zoo
Beachgoers in Papamoa, New Zealand, were simultaneously fascinated and disgusted after coming across a huge log covered in seaweed and gooseneck barnacles.Kyley Bernard told Storyful that she and her partner were walking along the beach a couple of days after a storm had hit the area when they came across the strange scene.“We were totally bewildered, as we hadn’t seen anything like it before,” she said.Her video shows the large piece of wood covered in what she said looked like “worms or tentacles with shells on the end.”In the video, Bernard can be seen gently poking a mollusk, and exclaiming “Yuck!” after watching the living organism shrink back into its shell at her contact.“There were lots of different opinions on what it may have been,” she said. “The consensus was that they were gooseneck barnacles.”The weird-looking creatures are considered a seafood delicacy and reportedly sell for about $125 per pound. Credit: Kyley Bernard via Storyful
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter. The outermost band of Cyclone Mocha, with winds of 180-190 kph (112-118 mph), and gusts of up to 210 kph (130 mph) per hour, reached the coast of Myanmar's Rakhine state on Sunday morning. By afternoon, the center of the storm was expected to make landfall near Sittwe township, which was under the highest weath
These five new species were discovered everywhere from ponds to caves to islands.
Ready for the heat? Boise could set a record high temperature next week.
LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and a curfew was imposed after a powerful tornado tore through a community near the southern tip of Texas before dawn Saturday, damaging dozens of residences and knocking down power lines, authorities said. At least 10 others were hospitalized, including two people who were listed in critical condition, said Tom Hushen, the emergency management coordinator for Cameron County. Many residents also suffered cuts and bruises. A nighttime curfew for
Here are five common myths, addressed.
Tracking severe weather: Multiple tornadoes reported in central, NW Iowa
A 33.24-kilogram lake trout. A greenish-grayish speckled whopper the weight of a golden retriever. That's a big fish. And that's the fish that Scott Enloe reeled in from the Blue Mesa Reservoir, a man-made lake in Colorado, last week. Enloe's catch poses a challenge to the record set by angler Lloyd Bull, who pulled a 32.6-kilogram lake trout from waters in the Northwest Territories in 1995. "It's obviously the largest one I've ever seen," Enloe said of his remarkable haul. "It was exactly 47 in