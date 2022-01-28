Another earthquake rocks South Carolina

The Canadian Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he can’t envision coming out of retirement once he ends his playing career. Rodgers has said he hasn’t decided whether to return to the Packers, pursue a trade or retire. The three-time MVP went into more details about his future Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “One thing I would not do, 100% not do, is retire and then come back a year later,” Rodgers said. “I don’t have any desire to do that. That