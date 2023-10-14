Annular Solar Eclipse Casts Shadow Across Parts of the United States

Satellite imagery captured the shadow of the annular solar eclipse as it crossed parts of the United States on Saturday, October 14. The solar eclipse was expected to be visible from multiple countries as it passed North, Central, and South America.

In the US, the solar eclipse began in Oregon at 9:13 am PDT and was expected to end in Texas at 12:03 pm CDT, NASA said. It was later expected to be visible from Mexico and Central America as it passed over Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared this imagery from its GOES-East satellite showing the shadow cast by the eclipse as it moved across the Pacific Northwest to the Gulf of Mexico.

An annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, but when it is at or near its farthest point from Earth., according to NASA. NASA said it is never safe to directly at the Sun during an annular eclipse without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing. Credit: NOAA Satellite via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]