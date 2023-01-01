Annual New Year's Mummers Parade Kicks Off in Philadelphia

The annual Mummers Parade made its way through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on January 1.

The colorful parade competition is a Philadelphia New Year’s Day tradition going back 120 years. More than 40 clubs are split into five divisions — the Comics, Wench Brigades, Fancies, String Bands, and Fancy Brigades — and compete for “bragging rights” by performing, according to the Philadelphia Visitor’s Center.

Video filmed by @somevelvetblog shows one such club dancing to a brass band on 16th Street on Sunday. Credit: @somevelvetblog via Storyful