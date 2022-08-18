Annual World Robot Conference kicks off in Beijing

STORY: The 2022 World Robot Conference

has kicked off in Beijing

Locator: Beijing, China

With Chinese-speaking Albert Einstein

robot dogs

and a humanoid that can interpret human facial expressions

(Xier, R&D engineer, Exrobot)

“We hope that in the future, in terms of elderly care and personal relationships, our product can help humans. You can share your bad mood or happiness with it. It will analyze your emotions through the database and give you emotional responses.”

Medical robots are also on display

Inventors hope that these robots can

help to improve care and treatment

World Robot Conference will run from August 18 to 21