Annual World Robot Conference kicks off in Beijing
STORY: The 2022 World Robot Conference
has kicked off in Beijing
Locator: Beijing, China
With Chinese-speaking Albert Einstein
robot dogs
and a humanoid that can interpret human facial expressions
(Xier, R&D engineer, Exrobot)
“We hope that in the future, in terms of elderly care and personal relationships, our product can help humans. You can share your bad mood or happiness with it. It will analyze your emotions through the database and give you emotional responses.”
Medical robots are also on display
Inventors hope that these robots can
help to improve care and treatment
World Robot Conference will run from August 18 to 21