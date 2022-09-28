Annual rains in Sudan bring surge in snakes, scorpions

STORY: Researchers have observed a surge

of snakes and scorpions in Sudan

The increase is threatening the Nile’s

riverbank communities

Location: Khartoum, Sudan

(Manal Siam, Researcher at the Toxic Organisms Research Center)

“The increase in scorpions’ number can be caused by three reasons. The main reason is climate change such as floods and torrential rains in the fall and high temperature in summer. Another cause is mining in some areas, such as in the Nile and northern states, because scorpions are always found in sandy mountainous areas, so mining and exploration operations make them flee to safer places. The third reason for the increase is the random picking of scorpions, because scorpions change behavior and reproduce more when they feel danger.”

More than 150,000 people have been

affected by flooding in 2022

That's double the number

from last year's rainy season