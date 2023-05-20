Annual delight returns to Cleveland's AsiaTown this weekend
Going on its 14th year, organizers host the Cleveland Asian Festival to give people an opportunity to learn more about their culture.
The sign advertises fried chicken and tostones. The irresistible aroma drifts from one of the small businesses in Little Santo Domingo in a slice of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.
The Ohio Republican's latest message backfires on Twitter.
Shanahan said contract negotiations broke down after believing both parties had the framework for an extension in place.
Reese and Dunne are the first college athletes to be featured in the coveted issue
Ohio mother Judy Malinowski miraculously survived for almost two years after her boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her alight. Suffering unimaginable pain, she used that time to fight for other victims and record testimony in her own murder trial that sent her attacker to prison for life, writes Sheila Flynn
TORONTO — The Toronto Marlies won't be renewing the contracts of head coach Greg Moore and assistants A.J. MacLean and John Snowden, the club announced Friday. The move by the top affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs came less than 24 hours after the club was eliminated from the American Hockey League playoffs in a three-game sweep by the Rochester Americans. Moore just finished his fourth season as Marlies' coach, while MacLean was in his role for the last eight years. Snowden, meanwhile, had b
Dharmesh Patel was charged with three counts of attempted murder after his wife told authorities he purposefully drove the car off a 250-foot cliff.
The Kyle Dubas era is over in Toronto.
Royals pitcher Zack Greinke has won six Gold Glove awards and he showed off his defensive prowess against the White Sox on Friday.
A gas station clerk who locked a door during a dispute over a small purchase was charged with involuntary manslaughter Thursday after the uproar led to the fatal shooting of another man. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed the charge against Al-Hassan Aiyash, 22, of Hamtramck, in connection with the fatal May 6 shooting of Gregory Kelly, 37, of Detroit, who also was inside the gas station. Kelly and two other men inside the gas station repeatedly pleaded with Aiyash to unlock the door and let them out, Worthy said.
The alleged crime occurred in a suburb of Naples, Florida
A judge has rejected a plea from a disabled woman to shorten her three-year jail sentence over the death of a 77-year-old cyclist.
No one is sure what to expect at this PGA Championship except that Scottie Scheffler is locked in at another major and Oak Hill is a mighty test. Scheffler delivered a mix of birdies and great recoveries from wet, nasty rough Friday until he couldn't escape one last errant tee shot on the 18th that cost him the lead, but certainly did little to dim his optimism. “When you can hang around the lead and stay in position and hopefully wait to get hot, it's a good position to be in,” Scheffler said after a 2-under 68 that gave him a three-way share of the lead with Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners.
‘There’s a girl inside, and I strangled her,’ Arthur Jensen instantly confessed when police arrived on the scene
Rory McIlroy fought to stay in contention on day one at Oak Hill as Jon Rahm faltered
17-year-old Josh Alexander speaks out after he was suspended from his Canadian Catholic school and later detained for handing out free Bibles at a protest.
Cameron Smith and Shanel Naoum went public with their relationship in 2022
Peel police say they have arrested and charged a man involved in a "violent" crash captured on home surveillance video earlier this week. The crash, which happened at the intersection of Mountainash Road and Countryside Drive on Tuesday, seriously injured two women, police said in a news release. Police were called to the scene at about 10:25 p.m. Video of the crash shared on social media appeared to show a dark Audi travelling at high speed before colliding with a vehicle turning left, occupied
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers seemed determined to keep playing. And playing. And playing. The teams opened their Eastern Conference final playoff series with Florida's 3-2 victory in four overtimes early Friday, with the game ranking as the sixth-longest game in NHL history. Matthew Tkachuk's goal came at the 19:47 mark of the fourth OT to end this one, which marked the 15th four-overtime game in NHL history and the longest game in franchise history for each
A man has died after being attacked by a dog at an address in Greater Manchester, police said.