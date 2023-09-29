Anne Hathaway Shines in Versace Dress Claudia Schiffer Debuted in Milan at the Albies
Both ladies looked stunning in the checkered green design
To think that Marco Simone was written off a couple of years ago as being too ‘USA-friendly’. Too easy for bombers. Too quick in the putting department.
Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown celebration at Lambeau Field got a frothy response from a spectator that was out of bounds.
Europe's star man, Rory McIlroy, was there with wife Erica Stoll, along with captain Luke Donald and his wife Diane Antonopoulos. Team USA captain Zach Johnson also led his team down the famous steps, accompanied by wife, Kim Barclay.
The Vegas Golden Knights captain didn't hold back his thoughts after getting leveled by Kings minor leaguer Hayden Hodgson.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say announcer and former knuckleballer Tim Wakefield is undergoing treatment for a disease they did not specify and asked for fans to respect his privacy after his illness was outed without his consent by ex-teammate Curt Schilling. The team issued a statement on Thursday after Schilling said on a podcast that Wakefield had brain cancer, leading to an outpouring of support for Wakefield — and criticism of Schilling. “We are aware of the statements and inquiries a
Patrick Reed filed two lawsuits against 18 journalists and media organizations last year seeking more than a combined $1 billion.
The Marlins were a half-inning away from grabbing an important win over the Mets. Then the rain set in, forcing the game to be suspended.
Logan Paul is preparing for Mike Perry incase Dillon Danis doesn't show up on fight night.
Andy Behrens determines if fantasy managers have overreacted or been responsible when it comes to moves tied to struggling players.
After lusting after Kevin Durant last offseason and Damian Lillard this summer, the Raps have once again been left in the dust. Now comes the hard part.
These players can be fantasy difference-makers this season and are steals at their current ADPs.
The world number four – at the second attempt – produced a hole-in-one the day before the tournament gets under way.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Bucks trading for Damian Lillard.
Europe's Ludvig Aberg is thrust straight into Ryder Cup action by being paired with Viktor Hovland in Friday's opening session against the United States.
The saga between Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza and UFC CEO Dana White continues.
One of MLB's most productive stretch-run hitters has successfully turned back the clock over the last several weeks.
The Ayton move is a major gamble, but there are some pathways to improvement for a Suns franchise that is dependent on massive star power.
Although the Blue Jays have been shut down by the Yankees' top arms in recent days, their performance against playoff-calibre pitching has generally been fine.
Houston reliever Hector Neris shouted at Julio Rodríguez after striking out the Seattle star during the sixth inning of the Astros’ 8-3 win on Wednesday night, causing both benches to empty. Neris started yelling at Rodríguez, who was visibility angered by the pitcher's actions. Neris said after the game that he and Rodríguez are friends, and downplayed the incident.
Roger McQueen scored twice for the Brandon Wheat Kings in a 4-3 win Wednesday over the visiting Prince Albert Raiders in the Western Hockey League. The Moose Jaw Warriors doubled the Regina Pats 4-2 in the other lone game on the WHL schedule. Carter Klippenstein and Nolan Flamand also scored for Brandon (2-0-1) with goalie Ethan Eskit stopping 27 shots for the win. Oli Chenier, Grady Martin and Krzysztof Macias scored for Prince Albert (1-2-0). Raiders goalie Max Hildebrand made 28 saves in the