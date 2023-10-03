Anne Arundel County men facing dogfighting charges

Two Anne Arundel County men are facing federal dogfighting charges after agents seized 12 dogs from their homes. One of the men, Frederick Moorefield Jr., 62, is an employee with the Department of Defense. Agents seized five dogs from his Arnold home. They seized seven dogs from the home of the other suspect, Mario Flythe, 49. Federal agents also found dark stains on basement walls, large wooden panels and a section of grey carpet. Investigators believe the stains are consistent with dog blood. They also found a device consisting of jumper cables with possible dog hair and blood at the end of the cables.