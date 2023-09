Live music will dance across Annapolis this weekend for this year's Annapolis Songwriter's Festival. The festival kicked off Thursday afternoon with many artists, including Blondie, LeAnn Rimes, Marty Stuart and Patty Griffin. "We really do want to celebrate the craft of songwriting. It's an art that most people don't think about when they hear a big hit on the radio," Rams Head Onstage official Laura Price said.