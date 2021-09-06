Annapolis Community Cleans Up After Ida Damage

Residents of Annapolis, Maryland, came together on Sunday morning, September 5, to clear debris from the streets of Parole after a tornado ripped through the area on Wednesday.

The Annapolis suburb was one of the hardest hit by a tornado, which had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the region, according to local reports.

County Executive Steuart Pittman declared a local state of emergency on Thursday as clean-up efforts began.

This footage was shared on Facebook by the City of Annapolis on Sunday, who said more than 75 people showed up for a community event to clean up Parole. Credit: City of Annapolis via Storyful