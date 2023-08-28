Ann Arbor schools delays first day due to storm damages
Ann Arbor Public Schools will not be opening to kids on Monday. The district was forced to close five buildings and delay the start of school because of damages caused by last week's storms.
Ann Arbor Public Schools will not be opening to kids on Monday. The district was forced to close five buildings and delay the start of school because of damages caused by last week's storms.
Hundreds of people assembled in Saskatoon Sunday afternoon, protesting new policies around students' pronouns and sexual education in schools.Sunday's rally occurred around the Wildwood area, outside the office of Don Morgan, the minister of Crown Investment Corporation, as well as labour relations and workplace safety. It is the latest in a wave of opposition to the education policies announced earlier this week."Stop this. It's not in the interest of saving children, or making children safe,"
REGINA — Kiké Dueck loves gym class, especially long-distance running. The 10-year-old, who is nonbinary, says everyone at school "is really good about gender," but knows not all parents are accepting. "There's a few people in my school that are in the LGBTQ2S+ community but are afraid to tell their parents," said Dueck, sitting beside their mom, Dennie Fornwald, in their Regina home. "I don't know anybody in my class that has wanted to change their name, except for one. But for pronouns, there
HOUSTON (AP) — The library at Houston’s Lockhart Elementary had been a refuge for 8-year-old Sydney, who has struggled because of dyslexia. The school’s librarian, Cheryl Hensley, curated a space that encouraged her to read. But now Texas has taken over Houston’s public school district, and her refuge has been repurposed as a space to be used in part for discipline. While students can still check out books, there will be no one to guide them. Hensley, the librarian, is gone. “I’m hurt ... and no
LÉVIS, Que. — The psychological harm suffered by a Quebec elementary teacher after a student brought knives to school and told classmates he planned to kill her was a workplace injury, the province's labour tribunal has ruled. The teacher, identified only as K.R. in the ruling, filed a workplace injury claim in February 2020, saying the incident — which took place three months before — and the boy's continued presence in her class led to an anxiety disorder. The tribunal ruling overturns a May 2
France will ban children from wearing the abaya, the loose-fitting, full-length robes worn by some Muslim women, in state-run schools, its education minister said on Sunday ahead of the back-to-school season. France, which has enforced a strict ban on religious signs in state schools since 19th century laws removed any traditional Catholic influence from public education, has struggled to update guidelines to deal with a growing Muslim minority. In 2004, it banned headscarves in schools and passed a ban on full face veils in public in 2010, angering some in its five million-strong Muslim community.
Jessica Reid has thought about quitting the career she'd dreamed of since childhood hundreds of times. Until recently, she was overwhelmed by her workload as an elementary school teacher— planning lessons for all subjects, creating behavioural support plans for students, grading, not to mention actual classroom time — while also raising three young kids of her own. But then Reid turned to artificial intelligence, joining droves of other teachers who say the technology keeps their workload manage
A school in India is ordered sealed after its teacher asked students to slap their Muslim classmate.
Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they've reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that accused the Ivy League school of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw. Under the agreement, Yale will modify its policies regarding medical leaves of absence, including streamlining the reinstatement process for students who return to campus. The student group, which also represents alumni, had argued the process was on
MONTREAL — As Quebec struggles to recruit enough teachers to fill its classrooms ahead of the new school year, a major union is warning that it's proving equally hard to find enough support staff. The Fédération des employées et employés de services publics said Sunday there is a worrying number of vacancies for positions such as secretaries, special education technicians and educators who provide childcare outside of school hours. The latter shortage is the most acute, with about 230 vacant pos
President Joe Biden will spotlight on Monday efforts to combat cratering U.S. student performance since the COVID-19 pandemic, as Republicans work to feature the emotionally charged issue of education in the 2024 campaign. Biden, who returned on Saturday from a week-long vacation, will mark the time of year when U.S. parents send children back to school with his own trip to Washington's Eliot-Hine Middle School. The Capitol Hill area school for children aged 11 to 13 is working to boost its predominantly low-income students' arithmetic with a tutoring program in partnership with George Washington University.
Retired Choctaw teacher sheltered students at house during shooting at high school football game
CALGARY — Luis Sanchez Diaz didn't win a lottery this year for on-campus housing at the University of Calgary, but he still considers himself lucky. The international student, who's in his fourth year of a political science degree, studied online during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 from Cuernavaca,Mexico. He moved to Calgary in fall 2021 and lived in a campus residence until he lost his spot in April. "It was a lottery, so it really didn't matter how early you applied, if you have paid your fee
Ron and Marcia Rizzardi consolidated their student loans in 1992 and had been paying them off since. That chapter is finally closed.
Nova Scotia has not submitted an action plan that would give it access to $123 million in federal funds for child care and early childhood education this year.Under a 2021 agreement with Ottawa, the province agreed to submit an action plan and progress report at the beginning of the fiscal year in April in order to access federal funds to achieve a goal of a $10 a day child-care fee for parents by 2026.That agreement, officially called the Canada–Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child
The woman who was hit by a stray bullet while attending a high school football game in South Los Angeles was a school employee, according to police sources.
“I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big.”
One of the classic lines in HBO’s “The Sopranos” was, “A Don doesn’t wear shorts.” Now, one of the show’s characters is taking that advice a step further. Drea de Matteo, who played Adriana, Christopher Moltisanti’s girlfriend on the series, has launched an OnlyFans site. For $15 per month, subscribers can see candid shots of …
Alina Habba unwittingly "destroyed" the explanation, mocked critics.
"Mmmkay! And I'm 110lbs and a virgin!" Stormy Daniels said after Donald Trump's weight was recorded as 215 pounds in Fulton County Jail, Georgia.
Former US president shared mugshot on Twitter following historic arrest